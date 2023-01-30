Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena to host motorcycle and ice racing event Published 1:56 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Motorcycle and ice racing fans can expect some high-flying fun on Saturday, March 4.

The tour is entitled Xtreme International Racing (Xiir) is a professional racing tour on ice and has the acronym XiiR. X-treme indoor ice racing is one of the fastest-growing winter racing series.

“This fast-paced sport features thrilling racing action and is a must-see event for the whole family,” Susie Gray, director and sales and marketing said. “It is also going to appeal to dirt bike racers, motorcycle enthusiasts and anyone who enjoys events that are action packed. Witness fearless racers shred the ice at top speeds, going from 0-60 mph in less than three seconds.”

XiiR has two professional classes: the speedway bike class and the quad class. Speedway bikes and quads are modified to compete in an indoor ice arena. There are more than 2,000 metal studs added to the tires, and there are not any brakes.

“XiiR keeps getting bigger and better each season, drawing bigger crowds, more sponsors and riders from all over the globe,” read a Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena press release. “Competitors consist of elite riders from all over the world.”

Each event has a total of 20-25 races. The number of races vary from city to city depending on how many local riders participate in the show.

“Local favorites mixing it up with professionals from all over the world create excitement for the fans and a night of pure adrenaline,” read the press release. “Come be a part of history as the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena hosts this nail-biting event.”

An exhibition featuring local motorcycle dealerships, vendors and educational opportunities is also planned for the event.

“I think this event will draw a huge variety of people,” Gray said. “Families, racing enthusiasts of all kinds and motorcycle enthusiasts—anyone who loves watching action-packed events.”

Gray said motorcycle ice racing originated in Scandinavia in the 1930s and became popular in the United States in the 1970s. The first-ever indoor speedway ice race was organized and promoted by a motorcycle dealer in Huntsville in 1975. The next was held in New York, and the third was organized by a group of racers and their families in the summer of 1976. This event was held in the Kent State University Hockey Fieldhouse in Kent, Ohio.

This started what is now the World Championship Ice Racing Series. Motorcycle Ice Racing is held on oval tracks, and the bikes use special razor-sharp studded tires. Racers compete in various series of races for titles.

“I think events that are new and excited bring new opportunities for fun to our community,” Gray said. “It brings new visitors out to our amazing facility so that they can learn about all of the amazing things that we offer.”

The Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena is currently looking for local riders to compete in this event. If you are a local rider and are interested, reach out via text to Anthony Barlow at 636-795-4773 or email Anthony at BsBaussy@yahoo.com.

Tickets are currently on sale. Kids tickets start at $10. Ticket prices will go up the day of the event. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or at the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena Box Office. No phone sales. Advanced Ticket prices are $25 for Golden Circle, $18 for Silver Level and $10 for children. Day-of-sale tickets are $30 for Golden Circle, $23 for Silver Level and $10 for children. Ticketmaster fees are not included in the ticket price.