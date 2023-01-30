Rebels beat Warriors Published 4:42 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

By SETH HAGAN | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER –The Thompson Lady Warriors had a rough go of it when they welcomed the no. 4 ranked Vestavia Hills Rebels Friday, January 27. The Rebels came in with just three losses to two different teams both ranked in the top 3 and certainly performed like it, pulling away early for a 63-31 win to improve to 4-2 in area play.

Vestavia (24-3, 4-2) started out hot from long range and maintained it throughout the night, hitting multiple threes in each of the first three quarters. They also dominated the boards with double-digit offensive rebounds. Alana Rose and Terrin Haynes each scored for Thompson, but the Rebels piled up 17 points in the first quarter.

The rain didn’t stop in the second quarter as Vestavia hit four more triples to double their lead by halftime, 37-10. Morgan Adolphus got her first basket and Dasia Huynh knocked down a three, but 14 Warrior turnovers limited their chances on offense for much of the first half.

Thompson got it going in the third quarter and played more loosely against the Rebel starters. Five Warriors scored including Adolphus, while Natalie French, Maliyah Green and Jaylah Forbes added field goals.

Vestavia finished the night with a dozen threes all before the fourth quarter where they scored just two points. Mylah Dixon and Zyon Gaiters each hit from beyond the arc, while Forbes hit her second basket in the final period. Gaiters led the Warriors with five points.

Thompson (17-10, 1-5) will play their final home game next this coming Tuesday, January 31 against the Helena Huskies with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The Warriors will finish the regular season on the road on the following two nights playing Isabelle and Florence back-to-back on February 1 and 2. The Area 5 tournament will be hosted this year at Hoover High School.