Thompson’s Warriorettes are going to Disney World Published 2:49 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

1 of 3

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

ALABASTER – The Warriorettes continue to dominate in their first season of competitions. On Saturday, Jan. 28 both the varsity and junior varsity competed in the UDA Magic City Regional. That following Sunday both teams participated in the DTU Bama Regional.

Both teams competed in jazz and high kick in their respective divisions.

Both the varsity and junior varsity finished in first place in both the jazz and kick categories. In the process. The Warriorettes made UDA history by being the first team to compete in Gameday Live with members from the Marching Southern Sounds.

On Sunday the Warriorettes competed in the DTU Bama Regional. Both varsity and junior came in first place overall in the kick competition and finished in third place in jazz category. The varsity received an additional award in technical excellence.

Both teams continue to work on their routines from previous competitions.

In the varsity team’s performance in the jazz competition, the team danced to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Favorite Crime” which was choreographed by Tribe99 dance choreographer Haylee Holland.

For the kick competition, Nick Clements choreographed a routine to Micheal Jackson’s “Earth Song” choreographed by.

The junior varsity performed “Break My Broken Heart” by Winoa Oak in the jazz portion. The routine was choreographed by Brielle Thompson from Synergy Dance.

For the kick competition, the junior variety’s routine was to “Warrior” by Demi Lovato. Jennifer Whitford choreographed the Warriorettes routine.

“The team has had an amazing season with their local competitions,” Warriorettes head coach Emily Bennett. “We are now gearing up for the National Dance Team Championship in Orlando, Florida.” The team and pep band leave this Wednesday and will be competing at the ESPN Wide World of Sports. We are so excited to represent Thompson and Alabaster on the National stage.”