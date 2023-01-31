Letter from the Mayor – February 2023 Published 10:38 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

A look at what’s to come in our city.

I wanted to begin this month’s letter by providing updates on a few projects we have been working on.

First is Joe Tucker Park: Work is ongoing, and we are currently awaiting the installation of a pump for the lake. We are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel here, and the park should reopen soon.

Coming Soon: Helena’s first Disc Golf Course! The course will be located at Joe Tucker Park and will become one of 164 courses in the state. This project has been in the works since before the tornado that tore through Helena a few years ago and has been a collaborative effort between our Parks and Rec department and Councilman Christopher VanCleave. Together, they worked with experts to develop the course which has now been mapped out, and most of the equipment has arrived. Playing has many health benefits; You can burn up to 800 calories by playing for two hours, improve muscular strength and endurance and reduce stress levels from being active outdoors. Once opened, I hope you and your family will take full advantage of the many benefits of participating in this fast-growing sport.

The Helena City Council recently passed by majority vote an ordinance to regulate low-speed vehicles in the city. This ordinance outlines in clear terms what a low-speed vehicle is and what it is not, and where these vehicles can lawfully operate. It outlines the registration guidelines and outlines rules and regulations as well as setting forth penalties for noncompliance. Details on registration and the ordinance can be found on the city website.

Last fall, I told you about a grant we received for $33,740 to fund two-bay charging stations at the Helena Sports Complex. Since that time, the city council passed guidelines around the installation of these stations for public and private entities. This infrastructure upgrade is needed as we are ranked second to Hoover in the number of registered electric vehicle owners in the county. More to come on additional stations in future articles.

At the heart of Helena and any thriving community, you will find good people and thriving businesses. Thank you for supporting local businesses and for being a part of our thriving community.

Together As One,

Brian