Asbury UMC prepares for Giggles and Grace consignment sale Published 9:00 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – Asbury United Methodist Church is preparing to host the 16th annual children’s consignment sale, Giggles and Grace, slated for Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11 at the church.

The sale features both baby and child consignment items. The 2022 sale generated roughly $140,000 in total sales.

“We are so lucky to have wonderful consignors that continue to support the sale with high-end, quality items,” said Allison Traywick, who serves as one of the chairs for the sale. “With that said, our sale could not happen without the hard work of our volunteers to help get everything in place and for everything to flow smoothly. Last sale, we had more than 250 adult and youth volunteers. I feel our volunteers become a family to us, and we all benefit when it is so much fun. Also, who doesn’t love shopping and finding great deals? We enjoy hearing stories of returning shoppers who travel near and far to our annual sale.”

The sale will begin on Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. until noon.

Traywick said usually there are about 325 individuals who consign clothes.

“Each sale, our Missions Team sponsors families in need of financial support with our ‘shopping coupons’ program,” Traywick said. “Last sale, we were able to purchase items for 100 families with shopping coupons. We were also able to donate children’s items to several great charity programs including Grace Klein, Make-A-Wish, Lovelady, Oak Mountain Missions, Trinity United Methodist Church Foster Care and the Shelby County Foster Care Association.”

Those who participate in the sale receive 75 percent of the sale price, with the remaining 25 percent supporting Asbury’s youth and children’s ministries.

“Last year, we were able to donate $29,000 from the profits made,” Traywick said. “We are so thankful for our community’s support. Our consignors, volunteers, and shoppers (who) continue to help make our sale so successful.”

Asbury United Methodist Church is located at 6690 Cahaba Valley Road in Birmingham. For more information about the sale, visit Asburygigglesandgrace.com.