Date set for eighth annual Taste of Pelham Published 12:28 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Food and fun will make its way to Pelham for the eighth annual Taste of Pelham event at the Pelham Civic Complex on Tuesday, March 14 at 6 p.m.

Taste of Pelham is a fundraising event for the Pelham Public Library, presented by The Pelham Library Guild. First Horizons bank was a sponsor to the Taste of Pelham last year and will be a sponsor again this year.

“The Taste of Pelham is a place where residents, friends and family can enjoy the foods and drink from area restaurants, meet and greet friends,” Vice President of First Horizons Debbie Parrot said. “(It) is an especially good way to introduce others to the city of Pelham.”

As many as 25 restaurants, wineries, and brewers from the area will be featured in the Taste of Pelham event.

“Each diner has the luxury of tasting bites and sips from every vendor and then enjoying their most favorites again,” Parrot said. “We also have the Pelham Police Officers and Fire Fighters there as judges to these culinary delights and present Best Bite awards in several different categories.”

The first Taste of Pelham event was held in 2013 and has been an annual tradition ever since, with the exception of two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had great runouts every year,” Parrot said. “We have reached the limit of the number of guests we can have in the Pelham Civic Complex ballroom since the second year. We tweak the design and what is included each year, look for ways to add more seating and overall make each year’s experience just a little better than before.”

Some of last year’s vendors included: Delta Blues Hot Tamales, Folklore Brewing and Meadery, Christian Catering, Mama Suz’s Fried Pies, Texas Roadhouse Pelham, Medder’s Family Farm and Margarita Grill.

“The response from the community has been fabulous,” Parrot said. “People are excited to attend and can hardly contain themselves to get inside and begin their tasty enjoyment.”

Last year’s winner for “Best Entrée” was awarded to Oak Mountain Creekside BBQ and Gumbo to Geaux. Best overall was awarded to Christian Catering.

“I am excited,” Parrot said. “It is terrific for me at the event to see so many people enjoying the fine foods and fellowship. Everyone is smiling and happy, talking and laughing, eager to get the next best taste.”