February’s Update From the Library Published 10:50 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Greetings from the Library! The winter is always a good time to visit, and to find something new to read!

The library features a great DVD collection with new items arriving often. Additionally, digital services such as Libby and Hoopla provide access to e-books, audiobooks and more. If you are interested in digital resources and are not sure where to start, feel free to attend the Libby Basics program on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10:30 a.m. This would be a great opportunity to learn how to access these free programs.

The Alabama Public Library Service and the Department of Museums and Libraries have provided an LSTA Grant to enhance and strengthen the non-fiction section at the library. New books on a variety of topics are available currently, with many more to come. Topics include cooking, gardening, career, personal growth and wellness and many more. These items are located on the library shelves and on “New Items” displays throughout the library. Please ask a staff member if you need assistance locating something, we are here to serve and provide help.

For those of you with younger children, now is the time to visit the library with your child. Visiting the library gives kids great exposure to books in a neat setting that encourages learning and exploration. The 1,000 Books before Kindergarten program is a fun way to make sure children get to experience different types of books. Story Time is also an effective way to get out of the house, meet new people, and engage in learning. Most of all, it is fun! Mrs. Erin is ready to read, sing and dance every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m., so stop by soon.

Book Lovers everywhere look forward to Valentine’s Day, and there are books and movies available for all ages. Look for decorations and displays for this and other holidays that offer a great excuse to read!

Library staff has been working to provide some fun events in February:

Monday, Feb. 6 at 5:30 a.m. – Standup Valentine Heart Craft, ages 3 and up

Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 5:45 a.m. – Friends of the Library Meeting

Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. – Senior Program: Valentine Trivia

Monday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. – The Great Valentine Dinosaur Craft Race, ages 4 and up

Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10:30 a.m. – Libby Basics: How to Access E-Books and Audiobooks

Monday, Feb. 20 – Library closed for President’s Day

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Check out 10 books, get a prize!

Monday, Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. – Lego Fun, all ages

February Top Picks

The Prisoner

By B.A. Paris | Adult Fiction

A stunning new thriller about one woman wed into a family with deadly intentions.

Marie Kondo’s Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life

By Marie Kondo | Adult Nonfiction

In this inspirational visual guide, beautiful photographs and Kondo’s unique suggestions empower you to embrace what you love about your life and then reflect it in your home, activities, and relationships.

Grow More Food: A Vegetable Gardener’s Guide to Getting the Biggest Harvest Possible From a Space of Any Size

By Colin McCrate | Adult Nonfiction

Learn proven techniques that will get more of the vegetables you love with less time and energy.

A Thousand Heartbeats

By Kiera Cass | Young Adult

History divides them. Fate unites them. Will love keep them together? A beautiful story of star-crossed lovers and long-held secrets in this standalone romance.

Odder

By Katherine Applegate | Juvenile

A touching and lyrical tale about a remarkable sea otter inspired by a true story. This poignant and humorous tale told in free verse examines bravery and healing through the eyes of one of nature’s most beloved and charming animals.

Turkey’s Valentine Surprise

By Wendi Silvano | Easy Picture Book

Turkey is delivering his valentines in disguise and it turns out that outsmarting his pals is harder than he thought. Luckily, Turkey has more silly surprises in store.