Pelham Parks and Rec to hold third annual Paws in the Park event Published 9:32 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Those who wish to have fun with their furry friends in the park, can do so at the third annual Paws in the Park event.

Paws in the Park will be held on Sunday, April 2 from 2-5 p.m. at Pelham City Park. Well-mannered, leashed dogs are encouraged to attend to this event.

“We believe the Pelham community loves pet friendly events,” Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Alicia Walters said. “We know how important our four-legged fur babies are to many in our community.”

This event will benefit Pelham Pet Pantry, a local non-profit that focuses on helping families keep pets from going hungry.

“We encourage everyone to bring a bag or can of dog or cat food to donate to this project,” Walters said. “You will not want to miss this event.”

Shelby Humane Society will be offering discounted pet vaccinations. The humane society vaccinated more than 160 pets last year.

Paws in the Park will have activities such as two performances by Bama Air Dogs, a pet costume contest and vendors.

“We will have a Kids Zone with bounce houses, face painting and much more,” Walters said.

For additional information, contact Alicia Walters awalters@pelhamalabama.gov or 205-621-4773.