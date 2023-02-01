Shelby County Extreme Bulls holds 14th annual rodeo Published 9:27 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – It was an action packed three days for Shelby County Extreme Bulls as the 14th annual Shelby County Extreme Bulls was held in Columbiana.

The Shelby County Extreme Bulls rodeo was held on Jan. 26-28. Both Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28 were sold out.

Ryan Davis, producer of Shelby County Extreme Bulls, said thousands of people were present during the three-day run. Davis said the bull riding was well received from the audience.

Davis said on Facebook that this experience with the rodeo was one to cherish.

“The Shelby County Extreme Bulls is very special to me,” Davis said. “It’s a dream, it’s an honor, it’s literally a part of who I am. It will never be first in my life, but it holds a spot very close to my heart at the right place in order, 2023 was a success.”

During the rodeo, professional bull riders from all over were present in Columbiana “to battle for the buckle” as 35 of the top bull riders in the country attempted to ride their bull for eight seconds.

“It was a stepping stone,” Davis said. “It was a plan well executed. It was the next chapter in the book I hope to write. God has been so good to me during this ride, and my prayer is that he continues to inspire me and give me wisdom to make the right decisions at the right time

Bull rider Collin Craig secured a title as Round Two Champion with a combined score of 167 points.

Ty Wainwright was round one champion and went 88.5 in the long round and then killed it in the short round with a 92-point ride. He finished the night with a combined total of 180.5 points.

More information about the Shelby County Extreme Bulls Rodeo can be found on the official Facebook page at Facebook.com/ShelbyCountyExtremebulls.