Chelsea girls and Spain Park boys remain in the top 10 for final rankings of the season Published 12:20 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

It’s hard to believe, but the end of the 2022-23 basketball season is fastly approaching and only two Shelby County teams have remained ranked within the top 10.

Chelsea girls finish at No. 9 ahead of its upcoming area tournament. The Hornets knocked down two big wins against Oak Mountain and Pelham. Chelsea is now 21-7 overall and 3-2 in its area.

Spain Park boys faced some adversity late in the season with its recent area loss to Oak Mountain and its 42-40 area loss to Hewitt Trussville. The Jaguars started the season ranked No. 3 and fell to No. 7. Spain Park is now 20-5 overall and 4-2 in its area ahead of the area tournament. Spain Park will have to battle both Oak Mountain and Hewitt-Trussville again in the area tournament.

Oak Mountain and Chelsea boys both received nominations in the 7A classification. The Eagles have had a strong run in its area towards the end of the season with a big win over No. 7 Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville and Chelsea. The Eagles are 21-7 overall and 4-2 in their area.

It is safe to say it will be a battle in the 7A Area 6 between Oak Mountain, Spain Park, Chelsea and Hewitt-Trussville.

The Hornets are currently 15-12 with fresh area losses to No. 7 Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain. However, Chelsea had a 69-49 victory over Pelham on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Hornets are 1-5 in their area with a sole win against Oak Mountain in mid-January.

Thompson girls were nominated for the 7A classification after a big area win against Tuscaloosa County. The Wildcats fell to the Warriors 49-48 on Tuesday, Jan. 24. However, then the Warriors fell to Vestavia Hills in their final area matchup before the tournament.

Thompson did pick up recent wins over Isabella and Helena, while adding on a career win for head coach Martin Smith. The Warriors’ 53-39 victory over Isabella marked Smith’s 350 career win.

Briarwood, Helena and Pelham boys were all nominated for the 6A classification. Recently, these teams have gone head to head with Pelham taking down Helena 42-41 and Helena beating Briarwood 50-33. It will be an interesting area tournament for the 6A Area 8.

Montevallo boys slipped off from the top 10 ranking after facing several challenging teams towards the end of the season. The Bulldogs did receive a nomination for the 4A classification after picking up a win against Marbury on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Westminster at Oak Mountains girls has received their second nomination of the season after an impressive run. The Knights are 16-3 overall and 6-1 in their area with a sole loss to Cornerstone in mid-January. Westminster pulled away with several successful wins over Vincent and Holy Family Catholic.

HIGH SCHOOL STATE RANKINGS

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the last of the season, began with teams reporting results to their local sports writers, who nominated teams for consideration.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

Hoover (29-1) Sparkman (20-8) Bob Jones (26-3) Vestavia Hills (26-3) Hewitt-Trussville (22-6) Davidson (24-4) Foley (21-5) Central-Phenix City (15-9) Chelsea (21-7) Auburn (13-4)

Others nominated: Prattville (17-3), Thompson (19-10).

CLASS 6A

Hazel Green (28-1) Mortimer Jordan (21-6) Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (22-5) McGill-Toolen (24-5) Carver-Montgomery (21-2) Huffman (24-4) Oxford (16-10) Clay-Chalkville (18-7) Parker (19-4) Gadsden City (18-9)

Others nominated: Blount (17-7), Chilton Co. (21-8), Hartselle (21-8), Homewood (22-7), Minor (18-7), Mountain Brook (16-9), Northridge (19-8), Pell City (19-9), Shades Valley (19-5).

CLASS 5A

Guntersville (25-4) Jasper (27-2) Eufaula (20-1) Pleasant Grove (22-4) Ramsay (17-8) Sardis (24-5) Wenonah (18-7) Southside-Gadsden (19-7) Marbury (19-3) Williamson (15-6)

Others nominated: Arab (16-11), Carroll (20-6), Charles Henderson (12-9), East Limestone (18-8), Headland (17-7), Holtville (23-4), Madison Academy (19-9), Scottsboro (15-10).

CLASS 4A

Good Hope (28-1) Deshler (25-4) Prattville Christian (25-3) Jackson (24-4) New Hope (18-5) T.R. Miller (14-2) UMS-Wright (24-5) Geneva (24-3) Hale Co. (20-7) St. John Paul II (21-7)

Others nominated: Anniston (15-11), Cherokee Co. (19-7), Dora (20-7), Hamilton (23-5), Priceville (16-12), Rogers (16-12).

CLASS 3A

Trinity (23-2) Susan Moore (23-3) Plainview (26-3) Southside-Selma (20-3) Lauderdale Co. (18-9) St. James (20-7) Clements (20-4) Ohatchee (22-4) Midfield (12-10) Sylvania (20-7)

Others nominated: Glencoe (17-8), Pike Co. (18-8).

CLASS 2A

Cold Springs (24-2) Mars Hill Bible (19-4) Lanett (15-2) Luverne (26-0) Sulligent (23-2) Geneva Co. (21-5) Ider (17-10) Pisgah (15-7) Francis Marion (20-1) Washington Co. (18-4)

Others nominated: Abbeville (18-6), Collinsville (14-6), Cottonwood (11-10), Decatur Heritage (21-5), G.W. Long (18-7), Hatton (18-6), J.U. Blacksher (21-3), Ranburne (20-6), Samson (16-5), Westminster-Oak Mountain (16-3).

CLASS 1A

Spring Garden (28-0) Skyline (24-4) A.L. Johnson (20-5) Loachapoka (19-10) Marion Co. (14-14) University Charter (14-3) Brilliant (20-7) Elba (19-6) Addison (18-9) Leroy (12-7)

Others nominated: Belgreen (20-8), Covenant Christian (12-6), Red Level (11-6), Shoals Christian (14-6).

AISA

Edgewood Academy (24-0) Sparta Academy (23-2) Lowndes Academy (13-6) Glenwood (21-6) Lee-Scott (15-7) Fort Dale Academy (13-6) Clarke Prep (22-3) Lakeside (11-9) Morgan Academy (11-10) Hooper Academy (14-9)

Others nominated: None.

BOYS

CLASS 7A

Vestavia Hills (22-4) Hoover (25-3) Huntsville (20-8) Fairhope (24-2) Grissom (21-7) Baker (21-6) Spain Park (20-5) Austin (16-9) Bob Jones (19-9) Dothan (22-4)

Others nominated: Auburn (22-3), Chelsea (15-12), Enterprise (13-7), Hewitt-Trussville (18-10), Oak Mountain (21-7), Sparkman (19-10), Tuscaloosa Co. (22-6)

CLASS 6A

Pinson Valley (24-0) Mountain Brook (20-6) McGill-Toolen (23-6) Buckhorn (19-7) Homewood (19-10) Muscle Shoals (19-4) Huffman (19-9) Cullman (22-5) Blount (18-6) Athens (17-4)

Others nominated: Briarwood (14-13), Central-Tuscaloosa (16-11), Hartselle (13-11), Helena (16-10), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-9), McAdory (17-10), Paul Bryant (17-11), Pelham (20-8)

CLASS 5A

Ramsay (21-6) Fairfield (21-8) John Carroll (20-5) Wenonah (17-10) Charles Henderson (19-5) Scottsboro (19-7) Guntersville (21-6) Valley (25-0) Carroll-Ozark (23-6) LeFlore (16-6)

Others nominated: Alexandria (15-10), Faith-Mobile (16-10), Headland (18-11), Jasper (21-7)

CLASS 4A

Westminster-Huntsville (23-3) Jacksonville (20-6) New Hope (19-5) Deshler (21-5) Escambia Co. (14-7) West Morgan (18-6) Haleyville (14-14) Hanceville (22-6) Good Hope (21-7) Handley (14-7)

Others nominated: Anniston (14-10), Bibb Co. (12-10), Cherokee Co. (12-11), Cordova (17-8), Corner (20-7), DAR (18-9), Holt (16-9), Jackson (22-4), Montevallo (17–8), T.R. Miller (14-6), UMS-Wright (16-11), Wilcox Central (16-8)

CLASS 3A

Cottage Hill (22-2) Midfield (18-5) Plainview (24-5) Houston Academy (26-2) Sumter Central (19-4) Piedmont (19-4) Westbrook Christian (19-4) Hokes Bluff (19-5) Childersburg (14-4) Carbon Hill (22-7)

Others nominated: Geraldine (18-10), Opp (15-8)

CLASS 2A

North Sand Mountain (23-4) Barbour Co. (16-4) Holly Pond (21-5) Ariton (17-8) Mars Hill Bible (19-8) Decatur Heritage (14-10) Tanner (17-6) Tuscaloosa Academy (16-8) Aliceville (18-1) Abbeville (14-10)

Others nominated: Collinsville (14-10), Hatton (17-7), Red Bay (19-7), Sand Rock (16-9), Sulligent (19-7), Vincent (17-6), Whitesburg Christian (20-7)

CLASS 1A

Covenant Christian (23-3) Autaugaville (16-6) Oakwood Academy (16-6) Brantley (19-3) Florala (18-6) Spring Garden (15-7) Red Level (15-5) Skyline (20-8) Marion Co. (15-6) Meek (21-7)

Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (14-10), Donoho (14-10), Faith-Anniston (17-11), Georgiana (16-9), McIntosh (14-6)

AISA

Lee-Scott (25-1) Heritage Christian (24-1) Edgewood (20-4) Glenwood (21-8) Macon-East (22-5) Lowndes Academy (15-3) Bessemer Academy (16-4) Abbeville Christian (15-7) Snook (16-3) Autauga Academy (9-9)

Others nominated: Morgan Academy (8-10)

