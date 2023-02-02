Chelsea picks up win against Pelham Published 2:14 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM – With the 2022-23 regular season coming to a close, Chelsea took on county foe Pelham one last time. Despite the Panthers’ best efforts, the Hornets beat Pelham 69-49.

Chelsea had a strong offensive run in the first quarter of the county matchup after posting 20 points, while limiting the Panthers to seven points.

Joe Wimberly led the Panthers with three points, while Dynarian Long and Eli Lewis totaled a combined four points.

Avery Futch carried the Hornets after knocking down 16 out of the 20 points Chelsea accumulated before the second quarter. Gavin Collette and Christen Whetstone tacked on the additional four points.

Pelham fired back before the first half concluded and posted 17 points of its own. Chelsea was outscored by the Panthers by seven points, however, led Pelham 30-24.

Kamari Hollis led the Panthers’ offense in the second quarter with four free throws, a basket outside the arc and one outside the arc.

Paul Lanzi was Chelsea’s leading scorer before the first half concluded after knocking down five points from two field goals.

Chelsea extended its lead in the second half exponentially after picking up 21 points and limiting the Panthers to nine.

Long and Hollis were Pelham’s only scorers before the final quarter. Hollis posted five points from a free throw and two field goals, while Long tacked on two free throws and a single field goal.

Lanzi picked up four out of his five free throw attempts and tacked on a three-point field goal. Futch totaled five points from a basket inside and outside the arc.

Aiden Owens and Whetstone went two-for-two from the free-throw line, while Whetstone added a basket inside the paint. EJ Hudnall tacked on three points.

Chelsea ended the night with a 69-49 victory after adding 18 points to the scoreboard, while Pelham finished with an additional 16 points.

Whetstone led the Hornets with five points, while Thompson Gennari carried the Panthers with six points.

Futch was Chelsea’s leading scorer with 24 points. Lanzi followed Futch with 12 points.

Hollis led the Panthers with 17 points, while Long added 11 points.