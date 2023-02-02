Montevallo boys hold off Marbury Published 12:56 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo boys picked up another victory as the 2022-23 season begins to come to a close. The Bulldogs beat Marbury 83-56 on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The first quarter started with Montevallo obtaining a 28-15 lead over Marbury with Ja’Von Chism carrying the Bulldogs with 13 points from six field goals. Javon Rogers followed with two baskets knocked down outside the arc.

Keiston Ross posted four points inside the paint, while Dee Cutts picked up three points outside the arc. Malachi Cartwell tacked on two points.

Montevallo stretched out their lead to 51-25 before the first half concluded. Jaydien Rutledge took the lead with nine points picked up outside the arc.

Rogers followed Rutledge with three field goals totaling seven points, while Chism posted two points from the free throw line and two within the paint. Demeco Gibson added three points.

Returning to the second half, Montevallo had another strong offensive run in the final two-quarters of the matchup. The Bulldogs posted 17 points in the third quarter and another 15 in the final quarter.

The Bulldogs’ defense limited Marbury to only being able to score 31 points before the final buzzer went off.

Chism led the offensive run in the third quarter with two front ends of a one-and-one along with two two-pointers. Ross followed Chism with four points posted from the free-throw line.

Jamarcus Thomas, Cartwell and Rutledge totaled a combined six points.

Gibson carried Montevallo in the final offensive run of the night with two baskets knocked down outside the arc. Brannon Hudson and Cartwell both totaled four points each from two field goals.

Christian Tolbert made the front end of a one-and-one.

Chism was Montevallo’s leading scorer with 23 points. Rogers followed Chism with 13 points, while Rutledge added 11.