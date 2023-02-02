Pelham YMCA to host Mardi Gras themed event Published 10:13 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Mardi Gras fun and celebration will occur at the Pelham YMCA on Friday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. for the first Movie at the Square event.

This is the first Movie at the Square for the Pelham YMCA, but the second Mardi Gras themed event. Mardi Gras themed crafts will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 6 p.m.

“This is our first year doing this type of event,” Aquatics Director Felicia Taylor said. “Last year we did a Mardi Gras Ball and we had a pretty good turnout. This year we are trying to target more families.”

Taylor said there will be games and activities, coloring sheets, Mardi Gras inspired bingo, bracelet, necklace, masks and king hat making. Afterward there will be food and a movie. The movie will be The Princess and the Frog.

“The turn out really depends on how well we get the word out,” Taylor said. “We have had some really good turnout for some events.”

Those interested in attending Movie at the Square can contact Taylor at Ftaylor@ymcabham.org.