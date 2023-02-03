Asbury UMC holds inaugural “Let’s Dance” event Published 1:39 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Asbury United Methodist Church saw success with its inaugural “Let’s Dance” event.

Asbury UMC recently held a dance event for families on Friday, Jan. 27 called “Let’s Dance.”

“We loved it, it was a huge success,” said Amy Gonzalez, Asbury UMC’s communications. “They really just had time together.”

Gonzalez said the event featured a variety of music alongside snacks and a photo booth.

“This was a first event of its kind here,” Gonzalez said. “We know how important it is to create intentional time for families to be together and not have responsibilities, but (just) have fun together in a place they feel comfortable with.”

Asbury UMC releases monthly pamphlets that cover a variety of topics and January’s was focused on setting family goals.

“This was kind of in tandem with a monthly resource that we send to families,” Gonzalez said. “The January topic of these resources was setting family goals. How to set actionable measurable goals for your family that encourage time together.”

Gonzalez shared how the idea of holding a dance came about.

“One of the reasons (we) decided to have this family event in January is we know families are pulled in all directions,” Gonzalez said. “We were just thinking about (how) we have a wonderful campus that is full of event spaces — and dancing is one of those things, like bowling, that brings people together.”

Gonzalez said that the event was targeted mostly toward the church and its extended family, however, every event Asbury does is open to the community.

“They asked for a repeat event,” Gonzalez said. “They were grateful to be together, and grateful that we put an emphasis on them and gave them intentional time to spend as a family.”