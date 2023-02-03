No. 7 Spain Park picks up win against McAdory Published 2:06 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HOOVER – Basketball season is slowly coming to an end as the final week of the regular season is here. Spain Park picked up its 21st victory of the season over McAdory on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Jaguars trailed McAdory 9-6 before the second quarter. Zach Gray led Spain Park with four points from two field goals.

TJ Lamar made the front end of a one-and-one, while Sam Wright made his second attempt at the free throw line.

Spain Park outscored McAdory by six points before the first half concluded and picked up a 22-19 lead in the process. Hunter Herritt led the Jaguars with a basket knocked outside the arc and one inside the arc.

Chase James and Gray both knocked down three points outside the arc, while Korbin Long and Wright posted two points inside the paint. Wright picked up an additional point from the free-throw line.

Returning from the break, Spain Park continued its second-quarter offensive mindset after adding another 17 points and outscoring McAdory by two points before the final quarter.

Gray led the offensive run in the third quarter with seven points from three field goals. James followed Gray with four points. Jared Smith and Wright totaled a combined two points, while Lamar picked up a point from the free throw line.

The fourth quarter was almost like a repeat with Spain Park posting another 17 points and McAdory picking up 15. The Jaguars beat McAdory 56-49.

Wright was Spain Park’s leading scorer in the final quarter after knocking down two two-pointers and a single three-pointer. James added three outside the arc, while Smith and Long totaled a combined four points. Gray tacked on three points.

Gray led Spain Park with 18 points. Wright followed Gray with 13 and James added 10 points.