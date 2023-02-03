PHS prepares for first You Matter Fun Run Published 1:04 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM— Pelham High School is running for a cause in its first ever You Matter Fun Run event set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Pelham Rec Center.

Founder of the event, Amy Tucker, said the You Matter Fun Run is in correlation with the You Matter campaign that the high school does at Valentines Day.

“The You Matter project has PHS students writing positive affirmations on heart shaped cut outs,” Tucker said. “Each heart is individually cut and customized for each student enrolled. We do this to promote a positive vibe at our school, and we are extremely proud to share this movement to the community. It is a way to show everyone that they are loved and cared about no matter what they might be going through.”

Tucker said, although this is the first time the You Matter Fun Run will be hosted, she hopes to see it become a Pelham tradition.

“We incorporated the fun run this year because we would like it to be a community event to show our love towards the community as well as the high school,” Tucker said. “We embraced the slogan Run for Someone You Love that will tie into the You Matter campaign.”

All of the proceeds from the run will go to the Vineyard Family services, a local charity that assists kids in need and helps families in crisis.

“The You Matter Fun Run is important because of the message,” Tucker said. “Plain and simple “Run for Someone You Love.” Everyone has someone that matters to them and running for someone they love is very important. We all need to hear some affirmation in our lives. Positivity and love is the focus for this run, which is the reason we are sharing the You Matter movement from the school to the community.”

Purple and teal will be used as the official colors for the run. Tucker said these colors bring awareness and support for suicide prevention nationwide.

“However, these colors wouldn’t be complete without a shade of green to represent the city of Pelham,” Tucker said. “We feel events like the You Matter Fun Run will bring the community and students together as one. Students need to see their families have an opportunity to participate and lead by example in selfless service. This is what makes us a family.”

Registration with a T-shirt is $20. Pick up will be the day of the Fun Run. More information can be found at Pelhamcityschools.org.