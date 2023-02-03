Thompson boys open 2023 soccer season with win over Helena Published 11:52 am Friday, February 3, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HELENA – Coming off a special 2022 season, the Thompson Warriors carried that momentum into the new season on Thursday, Feb. 2 with a season-opening win against county foe Helena.

In a battle of two teams who saw their share of success a season ago, Thompson controlled the ball much of the first half, but Helena’s defense was spot on the majority of the night as well.

The early pressure from the Warriors, however, paid off and led to the difference-making goal with 22:20 left in the opening half. A misplay from the Helena defender lobbed the ball directly to a waiting Thompson player, who took a dribble and fired a low shot directly into the middle of the net.

Helena did have its chances to even the score after that go-ahead goal from the Warriors, but the ball never did roll the way it needed to.

The Huskies got arguably their best chance of the night just a few minutes later on a breakaway up the left side of the field off a Thompson turnover.

With the keeper out to the right, the Helena forward fired a low ball toward the far post and had the keeper beat, but the ball skimmed just in front of the post by inches, preventing the equalizer.

Helena did find more control the rest of the half, but the Huskies never could find that equalizing goal, while the defense continued to stave off more Thompson attacks, leading to a one-goal game at the half.

With the continued effort, Helena never did give up, and within the first 10 minutes of the second half, they gained two corner kicks.

Neither, however, led to a clean look at the goal.

From there, the Huskies were able to push the ball upfield several times, but passes were just out of reach of teammates each time.

Helena got one last really good possession with about three minutes left, but a turnover on another pass out of reach of a teammate prevented a shot on goal, as Thompson went on to finish off the 1-0 shutout.