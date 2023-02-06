Montevallo tops Jemison in blowout win Published 4:38 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Bulldogs added another win as the regular season came yo an end on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Bulldogs had a strong offensive performance that led to a 61-28 victory over the Jemison Panthers.

A strong Montevallo defense limited Jemison to two points inside the paint in the first quarter. The Bulldogs gained a 12-point lead over the Panthers after picking up five points from the free-throw line.

Javon Rogers led Montevallo with two free throws and three points posted outside the arc. Keiston Ross followed Rogers with two field goals totaling four points

Ben Locks went two-for-two from the free-throw line, while Ja’Von Chism tacked on three points.

Montevallo increased the separation between them and Jemison with another 17 points before the first half concluded and ended with a 31-14.

Chism carried the Bulldogs after knocking down two baskets outside the arc and two within the arc. Jaydien Rutledge made the front end of a one-and-one.

Dee Cutts, Demeco Gibson and Jamarcus Thomas totaled a combined six points.

Returning from the break, Jemison tacked on seven points in the third quarter. Montevallo’s offense maneuvered the Panthers to post 17 points before the final quarter.

Chism and Thomas both totaled four points each inside the paint. Malachi Cartwell and Jaylen Williams added on two points each, while Rutledge knocked down another front end of a one-and-one.

Cutts and Lock totaled a combined four points.

Montevallo finished the night with a 61-28 win over Jemison after posting 13 points in the fourth quarter, while limiting the Panthers to seven more points before the final buzzer went off.

Rutledge led the last offensive run in the final quarter with five points, while Chism followed with four points.

Cutts and Gibson totaled a combined four points.

Chism was Montevallo’s leading scorer with 21 points. Cutts and Rutledge followed with seven points each.