Chelsea boys start season with Lakeshore Gold Division win, Pelham also performs well Published 11:43 am Monday, February 6, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CALERA – The annual Lakeshore Shootout kicked off the latest soccer season on Feb. 3-4 with some of the top soccer teams from across the state and beyond competing in the tournament.

While Oak Mountain won the Platinum division, Chelsea and Pelham went up against John Carroll, James Clemens and Homewood for the Gold division title.

Chelsea beat James Clemens 3-0, Bob Jones 2-0 and 5A No. 2 John Carroll en route to the championship.

The Hornets came in first place with a total of seven goals, while having one goal against. Chelsea totaled 27 points in the Lakeshore Shootout.

Pelham had a draw with John Carroll, a draw with McAdory and a 3-1 win over James Clemens

The Panthers placed third with a total of six goals, while having four goals against. Pelham totaled 19 points in the Lakeshore Shootout.

As of Sunday, Feb. 5, Pelham is ranked No. 2 in the 6A classification behind No. 1 Mountain Brook. Local teams such as the newly classified Indian Springs falls behind Pelham at No. 5, while Briarwood is ranked No. 6 and Helena falls at No. 10.

Chelsea is currently ranked at the No. 7 spot in its first season in the 7A classification along with local teams such as No. 1 Oak Mountain, Vestavia Hills at No. 3, Hewitt-Trussville at No. 6, and Hoover at No. 10

The Hornets finished the event with a 3-0 record along with Oak Mountain who competed in the Platinum division and Indian Springs in the Silver division, and Baz in the Bronze division.

Chelsea is 3-0 after the first week of the season and will take on Leeds in the first round of the Melrose Cup on Thursday, Fe. 9.

Pelham will face No. 1 Mountain Brook on Friday, Feb. 10.