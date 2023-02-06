Comic book fans assemble: new comic book shop opens in Alabaster Published 12:48 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – A new comic book and collectibles store has set up shop in Alabaster.

Top of the World Art and Collectibles held a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 3 and is located at 1123 1st Street North, Suite F in Alabaster.

“We’re a comic book and collectible store,” said Co-owner Melissa Taylor, who runs the store with her fiancé David Gardner. “We’ve got everything from Yu-Gi-Oh! cards to original art, a lot of sketch covers done by original comic book artists, we’ve got a lot of toys (and) graphic novels. Anything comic book related, we have.”

A ribbon cutting was held at 11 a.m. to commemorate the grand opening. The shop also held a special signing event on Saturday, Feb. 4.

“We’ve got a lot of his original art and comic books that he has done,” Taylor said. “He has over 50 published covers.”

The owners are originally from the area and have traveled to different ComiCon events as vendors.

“We had a lot of requests for stores,” Taylor said. “We found this little spot here across from the hospital and the new Dunkin’ and Jersey Mikes, and (there’s) just a sense of community here.”

The store plans to hold community events such as game nights and opportunities for kids to come out and paint comic book figures.

“We are trying to build the store to what the community wants it to be,” Taylor said. “If somebody comes in, and there’s something that they’re looking for that they’re just not seeing that is comic book related, let us know.”

Top of the World Art and Collectibles is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.