Indian Springs wins Lakeshore Silver Division, Briarwood and Calera finish just behind Published 12:20 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CALERA – Indian Spring finished in first place at the Lakeshore Shootout in the Silver division during the weekend of Feb. 3-4. Briarwood and Calera placed not too far behind the reigning state champions.

Indian Springs beat Trinity, No. 7 Northridge and Tuscaloosa Academy to win the Silver division.

Indian Spring finished in first place with three consecutive wins. They totaled 10 goals, while having six goals against. Indian Spring totaled 28 points in the Lakeshore Shootout.

Briarwood beat Tuscaloosa Academy and Trinity but had a draw with Northridge that made the difference between them and Indian Springs

The Lions came in second place with a total of seven goals, while having one goal against. Briarwood totaled 24 points in the Lakeshore Shootout.

Calera lost to Northridge by one, beat Tuscaloosa Academy and had a draw with Trinity.

The Eagles came in third place with a total of five goals, while having three goals against. Calera totaled 27 points in the Lakeshore Shootout.

As of Sunday, Feb. 5, Indian Spring is ranked No. 5 in the 6A classification, while Briarwood comes in at No. 6. Local 6A team Pelham falls at No. 2 and Helena comes in at No. 10

Indian Springs take on Fairhope on Thursday, Feb. 9 in the Southern Shootout tournament, while Briarwood goes up against St. Michael in the tournament. Calera faces Indian Springs on Monday, Feb. 13.