Oak Mountain wins Platinum Division of Lakeshore Shootout, Spain Park notches a win Published 10:37 am Monday, February 6, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CALERA – The Oak Mountain boys soccer team started the 2023 season on a high note Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5 at the annual Lakeshore Shootout.

Oak Mountain and Spain Park competed in the Platinum division of the tournament. The Eagles won all three games, while the Jaguars won one out of two.

Oak Mountain beat Austin, 6A No. 8 Montgomery Academy and 7A No. 4 Huntsville en route to the championship.

Austin fell to the Eagles in a 3-0 shutout, while Oak Mountain beat Montgomery Academy 4-1. The Eagles took down Huntsville 3-1.

The Eagles finished first with 10 goals, while only having two goals against them. Oak Mountain totaled 28 points in the Lakeshore Shootout.

Spain Park beat 6A No. 8 Montgomery Academy and lost to 7A No. 4 Huntsville 7-1.

The Jaguars came in fifth place with 4 goals, with 7 goals against them. Spain Park totaled 11 points in the Lakeshore Shootout.

As of Sunday, Feb. 5, Oak Mountain took the No. 1 spot in the 7A classification with local teams such as Vestavia Hills at No. 3, Hewitt-Trussville at No. 6, the newly classified Chelsea at No. 7 and Hoover at No. 10

The Eagles finished the event with a 3-0 record along with Chelsea who competed in the Gold division and Indian Springs in the Silver division, and Baz in the Bronze division.

Oak Mountain is 3-0 after the first week of the season and will take on Enterprise who is 0-0-0 on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Spain Park will take on No. 10 Hoover who is 0-1-1 after the Lakeshore Shootout on Monday, Feb. 6.