Big Time Rush will perform at Oak Mountain Amphitheater Published 2:03 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM— Nickelodeon boy band Big Time Rush will rock the stage of the Oak Mountain Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

This performance will be a part of Big Time Rush’s “Can’t Get Enough” tour with special guests Max and Jax.

Oak Mountain Amphitheater announced the band’s performance over Facebook on Feb. 6. Presale for tickets will open on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets will officially go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

The “Can’t Get Enough Tour” will begin on Saturday, June 22 and conclude on Tuesday, August 12. The official tour dates were posted to Big Time Rush’s Instagram page on Feb. 6.

More information on Big Time Rush’s performance at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater can be found at the official Oak Mountain Amphitheater Facebook page at Facebook.com/Omaconcerts.