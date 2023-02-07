Calera girls fall to Chelsea in county matchup Published 10:04 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CHELSEA – With the regular 2022-23 season coming to a close, Chelsea added one more win to the season during the girls senior night against Calera on Thursday, Feb. 2. Despite the Eagles’ best efforts, the Hornets beat the Eagles.

Chelsea picked up a nine-point lead over Calera in the first quarter. The Hornets had seven different players score, while two different players scored for the Eagles.

Calera’s Kayla Banks led the offensive run with four points posted in the paint, while Tamia Fairbanks added two points.

The Hornet’s Nora Breedlove and Lexi Redd both went two-for-two from the free-throw line. Makenzie Fennel posted three points outside the arc.

Madison Moore, Haley Trotter, Sophia Brown and Hardy Erwin totaled a combined eight points.

Chelsea dominated in the second quarter after limiting Calera to zero points before the second half for a 36-6 lead.

Fennel and Redd both picked up a basket inside and outside the arc. Breedlove and Brown each posted three points outside the arc, while Breedlove tacked on a point from the free-throw line. Caroline Brown tacked on two points.

Coming back from the break, Calera successfully doubled its first-half score and then some. Destiny Coates led the Eagles with three points, while Samiyah Jemison and Banks totaled two points each.

The Hornets outscored the Eagles by 14 points before the final quarter with Sadie Schwallie and Fennel totaling three points each.

Zamar’Ya Cook and Olivia Pryor posted two points in the paint. Trotter and Redd both picked up a point from the free-throw line.

Calera outscored Chelsea by one point in the fourth quarter, however, the Hornets won 56-23.

Jhemia Shelton posted three out of the Eagles’ 10 points in the final quarter. Jakalynn Johnson and Fairbanks totaled a combined four points, while Coates pulled away with two points from the free-throw line and Jemison added one.

Brown and Erwin both totaled four points for the Hornets, while Fennel knocked down one free throw.

Brown was Chelsea’s leading scorer with 10 points. Redd and Fennel followed Brown with eight points.

Banks led Calera with six points, while Coates followed with five points.