Chick-fil-A Greystone closes temporarily for renovations Published 11:40 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – The Chick-fil-A located at Greystone on U.S. 280 has temporarily closed for renovations.

Owner and operator Corey Braun, announced in a Facebook post that the Greystone Chick-Fil-A location will close on Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. for renovations to the drive-thru.

“We are going to have some work done on our drive-thru,” Braun said. “Unfortunately, (it) will cause us to close for a couple weeks. But it will provide us the ability to serve you better, faster and give you an overall more enjoyable experience.”

Chick-fil-A Inverness on U.S. 280 will remain open with normal business hours and will continue to provide service while the Greystone location receives renovations.

“Once again, I’d just like to thank you for your business,” Braun said. “I thank you for the patience in this time of closure while we do this work, and we’ll keep you posted on our reopening.”

Those who wish to keep up to date with Chick-fil-A Greystone may follow the restaurant’s official Facebook page at Facebook.com/CFAGreystone.