Hartley Automotive Services opens in Pelham Published 1:35 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM — Those looking to fulfill their automotive needs can do so as a new auto service shop as it recently made its way to Pelham. Hartley Auto Services is open and ready for business.

Hartley Auto Services is located in Regal Plaza owned and managed by Ponder Properties LLC. Allen Hartley is a third-generation mechanic, and his father was a mechanic that owned Gulf gas stations for more than 50 years.

“I have been around this business my whole life,” Hartley said. “I grew up at a gas station, pumping gas, checking tires and checking oil.”

Hartley said that working with his father on cars was how he first got his foot in the door in the automotive and mechanic business. For the past 10 years, Hartley has worked as a service manager for Express Oil Change.

But Harley said opening up his own shop has always been a dream of his. He had originally wanted to open his own gas station, but watching his father sell his gas station as business declined implored him to explore other areas such as the automotive business.

“I have always wanted to open up my own shop,” Hartley said. “I always wanted to own my own business. I got a trade. I have always known how to work on cars.”

Hartley also said he has enjoyed working on cars for as long as he can remember, and as a child he would ride around in a car seat with his mother completely fascinated by cars.

“I am what they call a gear head,” Hartley said. “It’s in my blood. The car thing was always fascinating to me, when I was old enough to know how combustion engines work and that kind of thing, it hit a high gear once I understood how things worked.”

Hartley has been a resident of Pelham for the last 30 years and is happy to work where he lives and give back to the community.

“I wanted to work where I live,” Hartley said. “And (I want to) put my back into my community. I want to be a spot that people know they can come here and make sure their car is being maintained and safe to be on the road.”