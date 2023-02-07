Jefferson State to hold resource workshop for veterans and military Published 11:42 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

SHELBY COUNTY— Jefferson State will hold a resource workshop for active-duty military, veterans and their families. This event is held in sponsorship with the Alabama Association of Resource Conservation Development Councils.

Jefferson State’s Military and Veterans College and Career Workshop is set for 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 and will be held at the Judy Merritt Health Sciences Building at the Shelby-Hoover Campus. Free lunch will be served during the event.

“The Alabama Community College System Workforce Division has sponsored a $2,000 scholarship to be awarded to a veteran, active military member or their dependent who attends the workshop,” read an official press release. “The scholarship can be used for credit and non-credit programs at the college, beginning with the summer 2023 semester. Jefferson State’s workshop is one of 30 across the state in January and February.”

During a press conference at the State House on Jan. 10, Alabama RCD Executive Director Katie Conner said the workshops will give veterans across Alabama access to valuable resources available in a convenient location.

“The Alabama Community College System’s proposal to host workshops to help our veterans gives RCD councils in every region of the state the opportunity to deliver essential information regarding education and employment opportunities for those who have done so much for our country,” Conner said.

“The veterans’ workshops and luncheons throughout the state are bound to welcome veterans who want to learn what services are available to them within their local communities,” Commissioner Kent Davis of the Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs said. “I applaud Alabama RC&D and the Alabama Community College System for building a program that serves those who have served and are currently serving.”

According to the press release, Jimmy H. Baker, Chancellor of the Alabama Community College System, said the veterans’ workshops are among many efforts by ACCS to collaborate with associations who are already working successfully to strengthen communities.

“Public community colleges were created many years ago to provide veterans with an opportunity to gain training closer to their homes,” Baker said. “We are approaching 60 years as the Alabama Community College System, and we recognize that our greatest impact comes when we work alongside entities that are committed to serving the residents, businesses and industries of our state. The partnership with Alabama RC&D confirms that together, we can make available the colleges’ resources so that we can continue to serve those who have served our country.”

More information on the resource workshop for active-duty military and veterans can be found at the official Jefferson State Community College website at Jefferstonstate.edu.