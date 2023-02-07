Pelham pulls away with blowout win against Minor Published 10:28 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM – Pelham ended the regular 2022-23 season with a 76-36 blowout against Minor at home on Thursday, Feb. 2 ahead of the Panthers’ upcoming area tournament.

The Panthers picked up a 21-10 lead over minor with Kamari Hollis and Dynerion Long both posting five points each.

Joe Wimberly, Jackson Germek and Eli Lewis all knocked down a basket outside the arc, while Thompson Gennari went two-for-two from the free-throw line.

Pelham created more separation before the break by 26 points for a 47-25 first-half lead. Hollis led the second-quarter offensive run with three field goals totaling six points.

Wimberly and Lewis posted four points in the paint and tacked on a point each from the free-throw line. Gennari knocked down a basket inside and outside the arc.

Matthew Scarbrough, James Nguyen and Long totaled a combined five points.

The Panthers dominated the court defensively into the second half by limiting Minor to seven points in the third quarter and two in the final quarter.

Pelham posted 19 points from five different players in the third quarter. Hollis led with another three field goals totaling six points. Wimberly followed Hollis with two field goals totaling five points.

Jackson Hess and Germek both knocked down a basket outside the arc, while Long tacked on two points.

The Panthers finished the night with 10 more points for a 76-36 blowout against Minor. Wimberly and Nguyen both posted three points outside the arc.

Hollis knocked down a field goal, while Matthew Chaux and Lewis each added a free throw.

Hollis was Pelham’s leading scorer with 19 points totaled. Wimberly followed Hollis with 13 points.