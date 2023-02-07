Shamrock Family Fun Run to support library building fund Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — Participants in the upcoming 2023 Shamrock Family Fun Run will be looking for a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow — specifically, to help fund a new building to house the Albert L. Scott Library.

The inaugural event, scheduled for Saturday, March 11 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Veterans Park, will include a color run/walk just under 3k with various fun activities along the way.

The Friends of the Albert L. Scott Library are presenting the Fun Run, the proceeds of which will directly benefit the Alabaster Library building fund.

“It’s a family fun event that we’re putting on to encourage participation throughout the city to be healthy and have a good time and support the library,” said Library Director Kim Roberts.

Participants are encouraged to wear St. Patrick’s Day attire and avoid wearing their nicest clothes, as the event is a color run—blasts of dried chalk will be thrown out at different points along the course and will get on the clothing of participants.

Other fun activities along the course will include a snack station and various games and activities. Also, people of all ages and backgrounds are invited to either run or walk the course.

Roberts said the building fund has a goal of $250,000, and the Fun Run is one of several events benefiting the endeavor.

“We’re about halfway, but we’re doing several small events as time progresses,” she said, noting that the current library building has stood for about 40 years.

Walkers or runners may register for the Shamrock Family Fun Run either online or in person. On-site check-in begins at 8:30 p.m. prior to the event. The cost is $25 for an individual, $40 for a family of six or fewer, and $100 for a team. A team can be a large family, church group, group of coworkers, etc.

The registration link is on the Albert L. Scott Library’s official Facebook page or on its website at CityofAlabaster.com/221/library.