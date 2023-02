Harlem Wizards entertain Columbiana Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The Harlem Wizards put on a show at Shelby County High School on Monday, Feb. 6 in front of a large crowd. The entertaining team of basketball players interacted with the crowd, got the youth involved and took on local community members. Video sponsored by Capella Pizzeria located at 4700 US-280 suite 13. Visit their Facebook or Instagram pages for more info.