Montevallo girls dominate in blowout win against West Blocton Published 1:17 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CENTREVILLE – The Montevallo girls dominated the court in the first round of the area tournament against West Blocton. A strong defense limited West Blocton to eight or fewer points in each quarter for a 41-13 victory.

In the opening quarter, the Bulldogs picked up a 10-3 lead over West Blocton. Jai-lin Ivory Led the Bulldogs after posting three points outside the arc.

Siara Kennedy, Maegen Gentry and Brianna Hudson totaled a combined six points, while Camille Holmes tacked on one point.

West Blocton could not pull away from the first half with any additional points from the second quarter. Montevallo managed to pick up four points in the paint and two from the free-throw line.

Zabdy Perez carried the Bulldog with three points from a free throw and a field goal. Ivory added on two points, while Kennedy picked up one point.

Montevallo continued to have a strong offensive run after returning from the break, however, West Blocton was able to pick up eight points before the final quarter.

The Bulldogs outscored West Blocton in the third quarter by seven points. Ivory led with four points from two field goals. Teasia Purnell followed Ivory with three points posted from the free-throw line.

Destiny Burns, Phoenix Dixon, Gentry and Kennedy totaled a combined eight points.

Montevallo secured its win with another 10 points in the final quarter, while West Blocton only added two to the final score.

Purnell was Montevallo’s leading scorer in the fourth quarter with four points posted in the paint. Gentry, Dixon and Burns picked up two points each.

Ivory led the Bulldogs to victory with a total of nine points knocked down during the area tournament. Purnell followed Ivory with seven points posted.