New Baba Java Coffee to open in Montevallo at Strand Published 8:26 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Those who miss their mornings at Strand Coffeehouse don’t have to wait too long to return for their regular joe as Baba Java has announced they are opening a second location in the Strand building on Montevallo Main Street.

The new business will be called Baba Java Coffee at the Strand.

“We are beyond excited to come to the city of Montevallo and to serve quality coffee and provide a place where the community can gather,” said Joshua Parvin, head of international operations. “We’re very excited about serving the community and being a part of the city of Montevallo.”

Strand has been the home of many businesses over the years such as a movie theater, an apothecary and an art studio.

Most recently, it was the home of Strand Coffeehouse, run by Sean Eichelberger, until its closure on Dec. 31, 2022.

While renovating the historic building, Eichelberger tried to preserve the essence with its old ticket window in the front to the old brick wall bearing an old Durham tobacco advertisement in the back.

Parvin said that Baba Java Coffee also intends to preserve those historic aspects of the building.

“It’s a historic building in itself, so we want to keep the historic aspect of it,” Parvin said. “We’re maintaining those particular historic aspects of it and think that’s really important and gives it a unique feel and environment.”

Parvin shared how Baba Java Coffee hopes to provide a quality experience to customers.

“Baba Java Coffee is passionate about excellence from farm to cup,” he said. “We’re going to maintain excellent coffee, excellent customer service and excellent education.”

Parvin said the business wishes to educate the public about what makes good coffee and how to make it.

Baba Java Coffee also offers customers unique flavors with its syrups.

“We make all of our syrups here in our warehouse in Pelham,” Parvin said. “It’s locally made, and there’s actually two people on our team who creates special, seasonal flavors. Our team will make special curated menu items for the strand as well.”

The main Baba Java Coffee business is located in Hoover but has a roasting space in Pelham and hopes to expand to a location in Dubai later this year.

“We’re planning on expanding to a strategic area for coffee which is Dubai,” Parvin said. “It’s a trade hub and a trade city, and we’ll be bringing our unique coffees to that region.”

Those who wish to keep up to date with Baba Java may follow its official Facebook page at Facebook.com/babajavacoffee.