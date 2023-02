Capella brings authentic Italian, wood-fired pizza to Shelby County Published 12:14 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

Capella Pizzeria located off U.S. 280 in Shelby County offers authentic Italian wood-fired pizzas that are made to order. In addition to more than 10 different specialty pizzas, the restaurant offers Gelato, cannolis, special cakes and much more. Visit them at 4700 U.S. 280 Suite 13 near Inverness. For more mouthwatering sights and info, visit them on Instagram and Facebook.