Harlem Wizards perform at Shelby County High School Published 9:16 am Friday, February 10, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The Harlem Wizards came to wow the crowd at Shelby County High School on Monday, Feb. 6.

The Harlem Wizards played basketball against staff members of Shelby County High, played games with children in attendance and signed autographs for fans.

The idea for the Harlem Wizards originated in 1959, when a showman named Goose Tatum approached entrepreneur, Howie Davis, to organize a tour to feature basketball talent. The Harlem Wizards refer to themselves as, “the most fun, interactive community basketball event in the world.”

Leon Sewell aka Space Jam is a member of the Harlem Wizards. Sewell was born and raised in Alabama and began practicing and playing basketball at an early age. His senior year at Abbeville High School, Sewell was named MVP of the WAC conference.

“The event went wonderful,” Sewell said. “I feel like everyone left with great energy. Everyone really appreciated us doing the game for the community.”

Sewell said he enjoyed the event and that there were good people present that he hopes to build more connections with.

“The fans loved the dunks and 3’s all night,” Sewell said. “I love just coming into a city and putting smiles on people’s faces and leaving them with a forever lasting memory.”

Sewell said he began with the Harlem Wizards in 2011, and it was one of the best career changes for him.

Sewell also discussed his plans for the future and what he hopes to accomplish into the upcoming years.

“I will be looking to do more in the community with the kids and special needs kids as well in the future,” Sewell said.

More information on the Harlem Wizards can be found at Harlemwizards.com.