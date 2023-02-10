Lavender Bar salon plans princess event for Feb. 25 Published 12:08 am Friday, February 10, 2023

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – A new salon in Alabaster is preparing for a princess day event Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. until noon.

The free event “Bibbidi Bobbidi Princess Day,” held at The Lavender Bar will allow little girls to enjoy a “princess” day at the salon.

“We will be doing hair, buns, braids, ponytails — adding tinsel if wanted,” said , Kayla Gandy, one of the salon owners. “We will also offer a mini makeup session and, of course, pixie dust. We will also have little surprises as well for all of the little ones that show up. The first 100 people.”

Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite princess costumes. There is no appointment needed for the event, but Gandy said it will be first come-first serve, and a list of attendees will be started at the door.

“We love Disney and all things princesses,” Gandy said. “We really hoped to reach out to the local community and do something fun for younger girls to feel like a princess. Our hope is that people will just enjoy the smiles on their little princess’ face.”

Anyone wishing to attend the event can also bring their “tiaras” to add to their hair after it is styled by the hairstylists at the salon.

The Lavender Bar opened in its new location at 1024 Railroad Street on Jan. 1, 2023.

Gandy, and her friend Jennifer Colley decided to create a space for people to come and feel at home while also enjoying a trip to the salon.

“We offer all things hair including color, haircuts, extensions, perms, treatments, glosses, facial waxing, etc.,” Gandy said. “We wanted to be a place where you can always find your friends. Somewhere for our guests to feel at home. We love getting to know each guest and have become very close with all of our clients. They are like family to us.”

With the new location, the salon also expanded to adding two additional stylists to the team.

For more information about the princess event or to learn more about the Lavender Bar visit The Lavender Bar on Facebook or by calling 850-982-3845.