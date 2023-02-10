Veterans Park holds ribbon cutting event for new Fitness Court Published 11:29 am Friday, February 10, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

HOOVER – Veterans Park held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 8 to reveal the new work out center featuring seven different stations.

Adorned in blue, the Fitness Court was opened and is now available to the public. Station one is dedicated to core workout, Station 2 is for squats and gives the opportunity for box jumps to be performed. Station three is for push-ups and sit ups, Station four is for lunges, Station five is for pull ups, in Station 6 burpees and hops can be performed and Station 7 is for bends and exercises that work the lower back.

Mayor Frank Brocato was present at the ribbon cutting ceremony and said that this project has been in the works since last March.

“We focus a lot on health and wellness in our city and on providing the amenities that give our citizens an opportunity to walk, run and now to work out in Veterans Park,” Brocato said. “We think this is going to be something well-received and that we will see a lot of folks out here working out and trying to stay healthy.”

Brocato said he was very pleased with the turnout of people who showed up for the ribbon cutting with businesses, elected officials and members of the chamber present. Brocato said he hopes to continue to give back to the community and see what more can be offered.

Director of Parks and Recreation Erin Colbaugh discussed the importance of resources like the Fitness Court for the community.

“We are looking to add more outdoor recreation opportunities throughout our parks in the city,” Colbaugh said. “So, this is a fantastic way to add something that people can do for free. Lots of people already come out to Veterans Park and run or walk or exercise in a variety of ways.”

Colbaugh said this fitness court is a great place to come and get some full body work outs in without having to go to a gym.

“We are excited to have the fitness court here and think it is going to bring people to the court even more,” Colbaugh said. “In recent years, people have started going outdoor for various activities whether it is working out, socializing or whatever it may be. So, this is another way that gives people options in what they can do outdoors. We thought this was the perfect space and time to do this project.”

More information on Veterans Park can be found at Hooveral.org.