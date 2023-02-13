Birmingham Bulls host annual Wiener Dog Race, Paw Patrol Night Published 2:47 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

1 of 3

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM — There were many furry friends frolicking around the Pelham Civic Center on Feb. 11 as the annual Wiener Dog Race and Paw Patrol Night was held by the Birmingham Bulls.

This Wiener Dog Race is the sixth annual race for the Birmingham Bulls and the third season of partnering with Paw Patrol.

“The wiener dog race never disappoints,” Communications Director David Koonce said. “The crowd really enjoys seeing the dogs let loose on the ice. It’s a wild concept, and you can’t help but stand up and cheer when 50 wiener dogs take off from the goal line.”

Koonce said there was also a good response by the children who were in attendance to meet characters from the television show Paw Patrol.

“The kids had great time seeing the Paw Patrol jerseys and all of the Paw Patrol content put together on the video board and with the music during the game,” Koonce said.

Koonce said the support that the Birmingham Bulls have received this year has been overwhelming.

“We have had a packed house on a consistent basis this year,” Koonce said. “The team is playing really well and winning a lot of games. That definitely helps with the fun and unique experience we deliver each night.”

Koonce said that promotional nights like Paw Patrol Night and the Wiener Dog Race were held to encourage attendance of the Birmingham Bulls games.

“It helps get people to come out to a game,” Koonce said. “Maybe they haven’t been before and a fun event peaks their interest. We feel that, once you come see a game you’ll be hooked and will want to come back.”