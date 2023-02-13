Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Thompson girls perform well in Southern Shootout Published 10:52 am Monday, February 13, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

FOLEY – No. 2 Oak Mountain, No. 5 Chelsea, Thompson and No.7 in class 6A Briarwood girls competed at the Southern Shootout from Feb. 9-11.

Taking on some of the state’s best teams, each team found some success in the division they competed in.

Unfortunately, the tournament concluded a day earlier than intended as poor weather washed out the final round in every division.

Chelsea picked up its first win of the tournament after taking down Daphne 1-0 in the Girl Showcase. Following their success from the first round, the Hornets pulled away with another win over Albertville 5-1 Friday afternoon.

Chelsea was intended to play area rival No. 3 Vestavia Hills in the final round.

Oak Mountain followed Chelsea on Thursday with a 3-1 victory against No. 9 Auburn before its second matchup with Daphne on Friday.

Daphne fell to the Eagles in a similar fashion to Auburn with Oak Mountain winning 3-1. Sunday’s final matchup was supposed to be against Albertville.

Chelsea and Oak Mountain tied with Vestavia Hills as each team received six points each, however, Vestavia Hills placed first after the tiebreaker was determined.

The Hornets followed in second place after totaling six goals and one goal against. The Eagles followed Chelsea in third after scoring six goals and totaling two goals against.

No. 7 in the 6A classification Briarwood competed in the Girls Cup and finished in second place. The Lions took down Athena 5-2 before tieing St. Luke’s 1-1 on Saturday.

Briarwood totaled six goals, while having three goals against.

Thompson participated in the Girls Premiere division. The Warriors fell to Guntersville 3-0 in the opening round on Thursday, but picked up a rebound win over East Limestone 4-1 Friday afternoon.

The Warriors finished the division in fourth place after totaling a combined four goals and four goals against.

No. 2 Oak Mountain is currently 2-0-0 for the season, while Chelsea is now 3-0-0 and earned the No. 5 spot in the 7A classification. Thompson after the Southern Shootout is 2-1-0.

The Eagles’ next matchup is against McGill-Toolen on Thursday, Feb. 16. The Hornets take on Bob Jones that following Friday, while the Warriors face Helena on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Briarwood is No. 7 in the 6A classification behind county rival Helena. The Lions are now 1-1-1 and take on Trinity Christian on Friday, Feb. 17.