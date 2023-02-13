Local boys teams compete in annual Southern Shootout Published 12:48 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

FOLEY – Although stormy weather ended the Southern Shootout a day earlier than expected, Oak Mountain, Thompson, Spain Park, Briarwood, Pelham, and Indian Springs took on some of the toughest teams across the state from Feb 9-11.

No. 2 Oak Mountain went up against Enterprise in the opening round of the Boys Showcase Thursday evening. Enterprise fell to the Eagles 3-0 before Oak Mountain fell to No. 1 Grissom Friday 2-0.

The Eagle finished in fourth place after their final matchup against Davidson was canceled. Oak Mountain totaled four goals, while having two goals against.

No. 9 Thompson, Spain Park and No. 7 in the 6A classification Briarwood competed in Boys Cup with the Warriors and the Lions finishing in the top two. Thompson came in first place after beating McGill 3-0 and St. Paul 1-0 on Friday.

The Warriors finished with four goals and zero goals against.

Briarwood followed Thompson in second with a 2-1 win against St. Michael’s in the opening round. The Lions followed with a second win against McGill 4-1.

The Lions were intended to take on St. Paul’s in the final round, however, Briarwood finished the tournament with six goals and two against.

Spain Park took down St. Paul’s 3-1 before falling to St. Michaels 3-1 Friday afternoon. The Jaguars came in fourth place after their final matchup against McGill was canceled.

The Jaguars totaled four goals, while totaling four goals against.

No. 2 Pelham and No. 5 Indian Springs participated in the Boys Premiere division with the Panthers finishing in third and Indian Spring coming in fourth.

The Panthers faced Bayside Academy in the opening round and picked up a 2-1. Pelham fell to No. 1 Mountain Brook 2-1 before its Sunday matchup against Robertsdale was canceled.

Pelham finished with three goals and three goals against.

Indian Springs lost to No. 8 in the 7A classification Fairhope 4-1 before pulling away with a 6-0 win against St. Luke’s Saturday night. Indian Spring was intended to play Bayside Academy in the canceled final round.

Indian Springs totaled seven goals and four goals against.