No. 7 Chelsea boys win second consecutive Melrose Cup Published 3:16 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CHELSEA – Not only did Chelsea win its second consecutive Melrose Cup, but Luke Miller set the Chelsea career for interceptions.

Chelsea and Helena competed in the second annual Melrose Cup Feb. 9-11. The Hornets finished in first place with three wins, while the Huskies ended the tournament with a single win.

The Hornets took on Leeds in the opening round and pulled away with a 6-1 victory over the Green Wave.

Grant Saether scored the first goal with Miller and Andrew Teixeira following with goals of their own. Leeds only scored a single goal in the first half before the Hornets extended their lead into the second.

Kaleb Bass dribbled 50 yards solo and scored a goal to start the second half. Kaleb Bass faked out, causing confusion for the Green Wave and picked up a 5-1 lead with only a few minutes remaining of the game.

One more goal gave the Hornets an edge going into the next round against county foe Helena. The Huskies fell to Chelsea 2-0.

Chelsea faced Springhill in the championship round where the Hornets secured their second consecutive Melrose Cup.

A pass from Bass to Teixeira give the Hornets a 1-0 lead over Springhille at the end of the first half.

At the start of a rainy second half, Springhill ties the game 1-1, however, due to Chelsea’s success in the first two rounds the Hornets win the Melrose Cup.

Helena lost to Springhille 2-1 before falling to Chelsea in the second round. Yet the Huskies managed to pick up a bounce-back win against Leeds 3-0.

Helena is now 2-3-0 ahead of its matchup against Hewitt-Trussville on Wednesday, Feb. 15, while Chelsea hosts Pelham on Thursday, Feb. 16.