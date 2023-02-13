No. 7 Chelsea boys win second consecutive Melrose Cup

Published 3:16 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

By Lauren Sexton

Chelsea and Helena competed in the annual Melrose Cup. (Contribute)

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CHELSEA – Not only did Chelsea win its second consecutive Melrose Cup, but Luke Miller set the Chelsea career for interceptions. 

Chelsea and Helena competed in the second annual Melrose Cup Feb. 9-11. The Hornets finished in first place with three wins, while the Huskies ended the tournament with a single win.

The Hornets took on Leeds in the opening round and pulled away with a 6-1 victory over the Green Wave. 

Grant Saether scored the first goal with Miller and Andrew Teixeira following with goals of their own. Leeds only scored a single goal in the first half before the Hornets extended their lead into the second.

Kaleb Bass dribbled 50 yards solo and scored a goal to start the second half. Kaleb Bass faked out, causing confusion for the Green Wave and picked up a 5-1 lead with only a few minutes remaining of the game.

One more goal gave the Hornets an edge going into the next round against county foe Helena. The Huskies fell to Chelsea 2-0.

Chelsea faced Springhill in the championship round where the Hornets secured their second consecutive Melrose Cup.

A pass from Bass to Teixeira give the Hornets a 1-0 lead over Springhille at the end of the first half.

At the start of a rainy second half, Springhill ties the game 1-1, however, due to Chelsea’s success in the first two rounds the Hornets win the Melrose Cup.

Helena lost to Springhille 2-1 before falling to Chelsea in the second round. Yet the Huskies managed to pick up a bounce-back win against Leeds 3-0.

Helena is now 2-3-0 ahead of its matchup against Hewitt-Trussville on Wednesday, Feb. 15, while Chelsea hosts Pelham on Thursday, Feb. 16.

More 280 Reporter

Briarwood girls continue historic run, advance to Sweet 16

SCSO identifies Chuck E. Cheese shooting suspect

Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Spain Park have wrestlers qualify for state

Local boys teams compete in annual Southern Shootout

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...