One injured in weekend shooting at Chuck E. Cheese on Hwy 280 Published 12:38 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – On Sunday, Feb. 12, Shelby County deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting at Chuck E. Cheese off U.S. 280 in North Shelby County.

Authorities were notified of the shooting around 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 12. After deputies responded to the scene, they requested the assistance of the Hoover Police Department, according to Chief Deputy Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“Once they arrived on scene, they identified that a victim had been shot in the abdomen,” Hammac said. “They then identified the alleged suspect, and he was detained without further incident. The victim was transported to a nearby Birmingham-area hospital.”

Hammac said according to the last report received, the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

“The suspect is currently being held at the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office and we do anticipate criminal charges following this morning,” Hammac said. “This was reported to be a family gathering, and we have been told that the suspect and the victim were acquaintances and did know each other.”

Hammac said there were no other offenders, gunmen or victims according to the investigation.

Further information regarding the suspect is expected to be released this afternoon.