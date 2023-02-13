One injured in weekend shooting at Chuck E. Cheese on Hwy 280

Published 12:38 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

By Noah Wortham

Police arrived on the scene of Chuck E. Cheese on Highway 280 after being notified of a shooting at 4:50 p.m. The suspect is currently detained and further details are expected to be released this afternoon. (Contributed)

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – On Sunday, Feb. 12, Shelby County deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting at Chuck E. Cheese off U.S. 280 in North Shelby County.

Authorities were notified of the shooting around 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 12. After deputies responded to the scene, they requested the assistance of the Hoover Police Department, according to Chief Deputy Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“Once they arrived on scene, they identified that a victim had been shot in the abdomen,” Hammac said. “They then identified the alleged suspect, and he was detained without further incident. The victim was transported to a nearby Birmingham-area hospital.”

Hammac said according to the last report received, the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

“The suspect is currently being held at the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office and we do anticipate criminal charges following this morning,” Hammac said. “This was reported to be a family gathering, and we have been told that the suspect and the victim were acquaintances and did know each other.”

Hammac said there were no other offenders, gunmen or victims according to the investigation.

Further information regarding the suspect is expected to be released this afternoon.

More 280 Reporter

Briarwood girls continue historic run, advance to Sweet 16

SCSO identifies Chuck E. Cheese shooting suspect

No. 7 Chelsea boys win second consecutive Melrose Cup

Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Spain Park have wrestlers qualify for state

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...