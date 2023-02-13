Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect following deadly shooting in Montevallo Published 12:50 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Police Department is asking the public’s help in tracking down a suspect wanted for murder following a shooting in the city on Saturday, Feb. 11 that killed one.

A warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Corey Antwon Broadnax of Hueytown, who police say allegedly shot 45-year-old Shante Hudson multiple times, killing him.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Melton Street around 8:41 p.m. on Saturday following reports of a gunshot victim. After arriving on the scene, it was determined Hudson had been shot multiple times. He was transported to Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster where he died from his injuries.

A murder warrant has been issued for Broadnax, who fled the scene and was last seen driving a 2002 blue Saturn SL1 which could display the license plate 1A0YDHM or 1FB4166.

Those with any information on the whereabouts of Broadnax are asked to contact their local police department. Broadnax should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Those with any information pertaining to this case are requested to contact investigator Dustin Gray at the Montevallo Police Department at 205-665-1264.