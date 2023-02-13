Saint Valentine would be ashamed Published 9:00 am Monday, February 13, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

We’ve all grown up knowing the story of Saint Valentine, the Roman Saint who has been associated with courting and love for centuries. Valentine, who will forever be remembered as the man who professed his undying love by writing down a note to his betrothed on the day of his death, February 14.

How has society turned one of the most iconic moments in history into the modern Hallmark holiday we know today? It is true that I have never been a fan of Valentine’s day, but for good reason. While many might suggest those who don’t have a significant other might bane the existence of Valentine’s Day, I don’t believe that to entirely be true. Why is it that February 14 is a get-out-of-free jail card for those who don’t remind their loved ones that they care?

When someone is fortunate enough to have someone in their life, shouldn’t they always let them know they love them? I am not saying that they need to have to recite Shakespearean sonnets or serenade someone with “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers every day, but showing them that you care besides February 14.

It’s getting them flowers on a random Thursday, it’s sending them a song that made you think of them, it’s just asking them if they want to just relax and watch Netflix (and I’m not suggesting what you think I am insinuating), it’s telling them they look beautiful when they’re wearing a ratty old sweatshirt from middle school and their hair is a mess. It’s just seeing them on any random day and not on February 14.

I think Saint Valentine would be ashamed to see how the world treats love and courtship. I am not talking about the basics like courtship such as asking someone out, but the fact of people not taking the opportunity to profess their feelings for someone. Again, I am not saying people need to be compared to a warm summer’s day, but maybe just actually being able to tell someone you like or care for them without being frightened to know what the response will be instead. Not to be scared of your feelings because they might not feel the same way. However, how will you know until you ask?

You might assume I am cynical, which might be half true, but like Saint Valentine, I believe there is still love in the world. It’s more so along the lines of cherishing what you have and who you have it with. The mind is a truly dangerous place, but the heart is far scarier. This Valentine’s Day let it be the last where you allow yourself one day to let your significant other know you care for them. Begin to treat every day as though it is Valentine’s Day.