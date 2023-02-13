SCSO identifies Chuck E. Cheese shooting suspect Published 5:46 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – The suspect in the Chuck E. Cheese shooting that occurred on Sunday, Feb. 12 has been identified as Jacques Delawrence Hunter Jr., 23, of Center Point.

Hunter has been charged with one count of first-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment and is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on bonds totaling $125,000.

Hunter allegedly entered into an altercation during a family gathering and witnesses support that he shot the victim.

Authorities were notified of the shooting around 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 12. After deputies responded to the scene, they requested the assistance of the Hoover Police Department, according to Chief Deputy Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“Once they arrived on scene, they identified that a victim had been shot in the abdomen,” Hammac said. “They then identified the alleged suspect, and he was detained without further incident. The victim was transported to a nearby Birmingham-area hospital.”

Hammac said according to the last report received, the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

“I’m proud of our patrol deputies for their quick response, apprehending the suspect, and making the scene safe to render aid,” Sheriff John Samaniego said in an official press release. “In Shelby County we have zero tolerance for violent crime. Our investigators will continue to work diligently to ensure the responsible party is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. I would also like to thank the Hoover Police Department and Cahaba Valley Fire and Rescue for their quick response.”

The Shelby County Sherriff’s Office investigators are continuing to investigate the shooting and Samaniego encourages anyone with information about this crime to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000.

An anonymous tip can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or on their website at Crimestoppersal.com.