Calera’s First Friday Festival Returns Published 9:13 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

STAFF REPORTS

CALERA— Calera’s Main Street Festival entitled “First Friday” will return on Friday, March 3 and will run through August this year. The event is held from 5-8 p.m. at the Calera Court Yard.

“Calera’s First Friday is held for the entire community and promotes the revitalization efforts of the historic district and its downtown merchants, while providing unique products, entertainment and offerings for the people of Calera and Shelby County,” read a Main Street press release. “The festival invites a variety of artists, designers, makers, up-cyclers and local producers and will have various performances, a kid’s area, popular food trucks and other sponsored activities with a different theme each month.”

The 2023 official festival dates, themes and sponsors have been announced. March 3 will be Shamrocks and Crawfish Boil presented by Jami Noe and State Farm.

April 7 will be Eggstravaganza presented by AmFirst Federal Credit Union, May 5 will be Cinco De Mayo and Cornhole Tournament presented by MS Society and Sav Mor Food Outlet, June 2 is Backyard Bash theme presented by Lisa Guearino ERA King. June 30’s theme is Food, Fun and Fireworks presented by Parks and Recreation and Main Street Merchants. August 4 will be Meet the Eagles presented by Central State Bank.

“Downtown Calera is looking forward to building on the excitement we created last year around our festival season,” Calera Mainstreet Director Jackie Baston said. “Our presenting Sponsors went above and beyond to help make each month fun and unique. 2022 had several “firsts” like our Crawfish Boil, Cornhole Tournament, Dunking Booth and Food Truck Slider Showdown, and we plan to expand on all of those this year.”

More than 15 different food truck vendors have been scheduled throughout the 2023 season and dozens of exhibitors are being confirmed. Those interested in applying to be an exhibitor may email events@downtowncalera.org with a description of what they sell.