Former Pelham star Seth Torman set to play for Birmingham Legion Published 11:07 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

1 of 3

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Seth Torman, a former Pelham goalie, is now on to bigger things as he is set to be a goalie for the Birmingham Legion FC in Birmingham.

Torman is the first professional soccer player from Pelham High School and was a two-time All-State goalie for the Panthers from 2016-2017.

His former coach Patrick McDonald said that his success was something McDonald could have predicted due to his talent as an athlete.

“(He is) one of the most impressive athletes I have ever had the opportunity to coach,” McDonald said. “He just understood his role and responsibilities and how to implement it to the best of his ability.”

McDonald said Torman trained with Legion last year and always had the measurables and talent that would allow an athlete to be successful in a professional career.

“I always envisioned him not only playing at the highest level, but having the opportunity to sign a professional contract,” McDonald said. “The beauty of it is, Seth is not a stranger. He has come back. Last year, he came for the third-round game when we played Helena. There was a good contingent of his peers that came to that game, and they reminisced about their time being Panthers.”

McDonald said that Torman’s visits to his former high school helps to further bond the Panther community.

“To be that first student athletes to sign a deal for your community is such a major deal,” McDonald said. “Especially playing for the local team where you can go watch him play in Protective Stadium, is really neat.”

McDonald said he was had the privilege of seeing Torman scrimmage and said he expects the Panthers to come out and support Torman in his future games.

“I fully expect there will be a strong Pelham contingent at a few of his games cheering him on,” McDonald said. “To have a local player on the roster is such a good success story for the legion and for that player in particular. So, it’s very cool that it’s a Pelham Panther.”

Torman said he was excited to find out he would be playing for his hometown professional team and that the reception was great from his friends and family upon hearing the news.

“I was really excited to find out I was playing for my hometown professional team,” Torman said. “I knew some of the guys on the team already, so I was really excited to get to learn from them. Everyone was really proud and excited for me. I heard from family and all my friends and they were really supportive and congratulated me.”

For Torman, he has always had the drive to be a professional athlete and has worked hard to be in the position he is in today, but he equates a lot of his success to his parents and their diligence of always encouraging him to continue.

“I also had the work ethic as well, but my parents always kept me going when I would get lazy or distracted,” Torman said. “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Torman said that his time as a Pelham Panther helped to prepare him for the position he is in today.

“Going to Pelham, I chose to play my junior and senior year under some great coaches and teammates,” Torman said. “They taught me what it would take to play at the next level. They prepared me to play Division I soccer and was blessed enough to get an offer from UAB where I attended.”

Torman said in the future, he hopes to be a regular started for his team, and also to play in the MLS one day.

“I really just would like to thank all the people around me the helped me get to where I am today,” Torman said. “My family and friends and my teammates throughout my entire life have helped me get here, and I am extremely grateful to have them around me.”