Helena Elementary School celebrates 100 days of school Published 10:55 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

Students at Helena Elementary School recently celebrated the 100th day of school by dressing up and finding ways to incorporate the important milestone.

“From the first day of school, we count the days of school and use this in our learning by making sets of ten and counting the days each day,” said HES kindergarten teacher Melanie Henderson. “100 feels like a huge number to young children and it is fun to work toward that many days of learning and then to reflect on all we have learned.”

Students and faculty enjoyed the day’s festivities by dressing up in various costumes to accompany the theme. Students either dressed like someone who is 100 with gray hair or walkers or canes or to a 101 Dalmatians theme.

“It was a fun day full of dress up and lots of opportunities to count to 100 and celebrate 100 days of learning,” Henderson said. “All kindergartners were given the opportunity to dress up as 100-year olds. We all do different activities during the day. Some fun things we did were making a necklace with 100 Fruit Loops, counting 100 steps and how many jumping jacks we can do in 100 seconds; rolling dice to race to 100 and more.”

The 100 Days helps students get excited about school and serves as a special commemoration for the number of days spent at school so far this school year.

“The celebration helps the children realize all they have accomplished in 100 days and hopefully motivates them to continue to learn and grow,” Henderson said.