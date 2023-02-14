Helena head coach PJ Guy shares his love for being a coach in the community Published 2:05 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

What drew you to being a baseball coach?

Honestly, I knew I wanted to coach when I was around 15-16 years old. I always thought I would be a head football coach even through college. But when I did my student teaching in the spring of 2005, I ended up helping with all the baseball teams at Prattville High School. During that time my passion for coaching baseball started there. Trying to coach on the other side of the game made me fall in love with the game more than when I was a player. That experience let me know that coaching baseball is all I ever wanted to do.

How would you describe your style of coaching?

Well, that depends on who you’re asking. I think first I have a passion for people. I love more than anything spending time with my players and being a part of a team. I’ve been a part of a team since I was 5. I think I would describe my style as “tough love”. I want more than anything to get the best out of each individual player in our program. And to do that you have to push your players beyond what they think they can do. I want to help all our players grow as men when they are a part of the program.

What do you love about coaching at Helena?

First the relationships I’ve had with all the players that have played here. I can’t explain how blessed I’ve been to coach the group of men I’ve had for the past 8 years. People don’t realize how much time we spend with each other and what we go through. I’ve been to a lot of weddings in the past two years for our former players that have played here. And for a coach that is the most fulfilling thing you can have is watching them grow into men. And then just our support from the community. This place is packed with people on Friday nights for football, playoff baseball games, etc. I moved here 9 years ago and didn’t know anybody. And it’s been home to me and my family since day one. My children (Ellie Grace 5, Tripp, 3) know nothing else. Ellie Grace took her first steps on our baseball field after a playoff series when she was a baby. We love our town.

Are there any moments that stand out to you from your time coaching?

Winning the State Championship in 2017 obviously is probably our greatest moment. The journey you take together to get to the State Championship is the most fulfilling. But it’s the relationships I’ve had with the players and coaches. I was so lucky to coach with two of my best friends (Bobby Cummings and Jody Colvin) here for over 5 years. Coaching has never been a job for me. I get to do what I love doing every day and I’m very grateful for that.

What is something you hope players learn from being a part of a team?

I hope they learn that being a part of a team is one of the greatest experiences they will ever have. You can’t get through life without a team. You need God, family and whatever else to help you go through life experiences. Everything in life is easier with a brother at your side. I hope once they leave Helena that they know that we loved them and always wanted what’s best for them. It’s always OUR program.