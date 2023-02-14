Meet your neighbor: Francis Hinds shares her favorite things about Helena Published 2:15 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Francis and Billy Hinds began building their house in Helena in 1959 and over the years Francis has been witness to the growth in the city.

With more services closer to them, growth in Helena’s schools and churches and the addition of ball fields and parks, Francis said she has seen many positive changes in the city.

A longtime member of Helena United Methodist Church, it has been witness to many milestones including Francis’s wedding, her children’s christenings and baptisms and marriages.

Her favorite aspect of Helena, however, is the people.

“The friendships that I have had and the new ones that I’ve made, it would just be the people,” Francis said.

Francis describes Helena as a wonderful place to life, a wonderful place to go to church, to school your children and more.

“It’s a safe place, and I think (anyone) would enjoy living here,” she said.