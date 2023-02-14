Montevallo to hold 31st annual Arbor Day Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo will host its 31st annual Arbor Day celebration on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm.

As a part of the Montevallo Tree City experience, tables will be set up outside where those in attendance can pick up bare root tree seedlings. The format for this year will be the same as last year’s celebration.

The trees will be available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until supplies run out. The trees will be free for those in attendance.

The seedlings available will include River Birch, Pecan, Fringetree, Silky Dogwood, Ashe Magnolia, White Oak, Fragrant Sumac and Bald Cypress.

This event will be held at the Recycling Center at 1120 Overland Road, Montevallo, AL 35115.